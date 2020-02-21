 Bon Jovi Detail New Album, 'Bon Jovi 2020' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Bob Seger Drops 40th-Anniversary 'Against the Wind' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bon Jovi Detail New Album, ‘Bon Jovi 2020’

Band released new video for “Limitless”

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bon Jovi have revealed details about their aptly named upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020. The follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not for Sale is set for release on May 15th.

On Friday, the band shared a music video for the album’s lead single, “Limitless,” in which Bon Jovi soundtrack a revolution from daily monotonous life.

In a press release for Bon Jovi 2020, the band stated that it will address “tough topics such as gun control, veterans’ issues, politics, the meaning of family, and much more.”

Jon Bon Jovi stated, “It encompasses life, love, and loss.”

The band will tour the record this summer, kicking off June 10th in Tacoma, Washington, and ending with a two-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 27th and 28th. Bryan Adams will open for Bon Jovi on most dates.

Last November, Bon Jovi released a new song, “Unbroken,” which the band wrote for Josh Aronson’s documentary, To Be of Service, about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder who are paired with service dogs. Proceeds from downloads of the single benefited the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. Earlier this year, Jon Bon Jovi appeared onstage with Billy Joel at his Madison Square Garden show to perform “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and “Big Shot.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.