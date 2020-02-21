Bon Jovi Detail New Album, ‘Bon Jovi 2020’

Bon Jovi have revealed details about their aptly named upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020. The follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not for Sale is set for release on May 15th.

On Friday, the band shared a music video for the album’s lead single, “Limitless,” in which Bon Jovi soundtrack a revolution from daily monotonous life.

In a press release for Bon Jovi 2020, the band stated that it will address “tough topics such as gun control, veterans’ issues, politics, the meaning of family, and much more.”

Jon Bon Jovi stated, “It encompasses life, love, and loss.”

The band will tour the record this summer, kicking off June 10th in Tacoma, Washington, and ending with a two-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 27th and 28th. Bryan Adams will open for Bon Jovi on most dates.

Last November, Bon Jovi released a new song, “Unbroken,” which the band wrote for Josh Aronson’s documentary, To Be of Service, about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder who are paired with service dogs. Proceeds from downloads of the single benefited the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. Earlier this year, Jon Bon Jovi appeared onstage with Billy Joel at his Madison Square Garden show to perform “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and “Big Shot.”