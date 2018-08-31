Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Distances Himself From Eminem’s ‘Fall’

Eminem‘s Kamikaze, the album he unexpectedly released Thursday night, was designed to sow controversy. Its most incendiary track is likely “Fall,” which features open disses towards a host of Eminem’s perceived foes, from hip-hop commentators Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks to Tyler, the Creator, who Eminem calls a “faggot” on the record (the word is masked by a record scratch, but the intention is clear). It also features the unmistakable voice of Justin Vernon, the man behind Bon Iver, singing the chorus. Unlike guests Jessie Reyez or Royce Da 5’9″, it was an unbilled appearance, and an odd pairing.

On Friday, Vernon expressed that he would prefer not to be associated with the song. In a series of tweets, Vernon explained how the vocals that ended up on “Fall” were the result of a studio session with Mike Will Made-It, who produced the track with Eminem, and BJ Burton. “Was not in the studio for the Eminem track,” he wrote. “Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it.”

“Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time, there is no doubt. I have and will respect that,” Vernon wrote in another tweet. “It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it.” Soon after, Vernon pledged to “kill this track.”

