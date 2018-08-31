Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Bon Iver's Justin Vernon Distances Himself From Eminem's 'Fall' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Distances Himself From Eminem’s ‘Fall’

“Not a fan of the message, it’s tired”

By

Reporter

Brendan Klinkenberg's Most Recent Stories

View All
bon iver justin vernon eminem

Justin Vernon and Eminem

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock, RMV/REX Shutterstock

Eminem‘s Kamikaze, the album he unexpectedly released Thursday night, was designed to sow controversy. Its most incendiary track is likely “Fall,” which features open disses towards a host of Eminem’s perceived foes, from hip-hop commentators Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks to Tyler, the Creator, who Eminem calls a “faggot” on the record (the word is masked by a record scratch, but the intention is clear). It also features the unmistakable voice of Justin Vernon, the man behind Bon Iver, singing the chorus. Unlike guests Jessie Reyez or Royce Da 5’9″, it was an unbilled appearance, and an odd pairing.

On Friday, Vernon expressed that he would prefer not to be associated with the song. In a series of tweets, Vernon explained how the vocals that ended up on “Fall” were the result of a studio session with Mike Will Made-It, who produced the track with Eminem, and BJ Burton. “Was not in the studio for the Eminem track,” he wrote. “Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it.”

“Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time, there is no doubt. I have and will respect that,” Vernon wrote in another tweet. “It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it.” Soon after, Vernon pledged to “kill this track.”

Listen to “Fall” below or, as Vernon would probably prefer, you could also listen to Big Red Machine, the self-titled debut album from Vernon’s collaboration with the National’s Aaron Dessner.

In This Article: Bon Iver, Eminem, Hip Hop, Justin Vernon

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad