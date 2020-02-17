 Wanna See Bon Iver Perform in Wisconsin? Pledge to Vote - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next The First Time: Robbie Robertson Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Wanna See Bon Iver Perform in Wisconsin? Pledge to Vote

Justin Vernon partners with 46 for 46 campaign to announce three Wisconsin shows in October to support the Democratic nominee for president

By

News Director

Jason Newman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CLIVE, IOWA - JANUARY 31: Bon Iver performance during the Bernie Caucus Concert at Horizon Events Center on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Clive, Iowa. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon has announced three Wisconsin shows in October to support the Democratic nominee ahead of the presidential election.

The Washington Post via Getty Im

Less than three weeks after Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon covered Bob Dylan and Leon Russell at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa, the singer announced a trio of Wisconsin shows Monday that requires a “pledge to vote in order to gain access to presale tickets for all three shows.”

The fall concerts, set to take place at La Crosse’s La Crosse Center on October 5th, Wausau’s Grand Theater on the 7th and Appelton’s Fox Cities PAC on the 8th, will take place one month before the presidential election. Vernon has partnered with the 46 for 46 campaign, an organization that aims to “help elect the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee by working to increase civic engagement through music and pop culture,” the group says.

As Vernon noted in his announcement about the shows, President Trump won Wisconsin in the 2016 election, the first Republican to win the state’s 10 electoral votes since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Bon Iver is not the first to partner with 46 for 46, who are staging “rally concerts” in each musician’s home state. Nathaniel Rateliff (Colorado), Lissie (Iowa), Patty Griffin (Maine), Houndmouth (Indiana), Dashboard Confessional (Florida), Sylvan Esso (North Carolina), Tacocat (Washington) and Cha Wa (Louisiana) have all signed on to participate throughout the year.

Related

Vampire Weekend - Ezra KoenigVampire Weekend in concert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, USA - 01 Oct 2019
See Vampire Weekend Perform at Bernie Sanders' Iowa Rally
Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend to Play Bernie Sanders Rally Shows in Iowa

Related

Hank Williams
Hank Williams' Five Most Haunting Performances
Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell: 'I Think of Him Every Day'

Managers Christopher Moon and Kyle Frenette — the latter acting as Bon Iver’s manager until 2018 before briefly running for Wisconsin’s 7th district in Congress — conceived the 46 for 46 project in 2019 in “the states that matter most during the lead-up to the 2020 election,” they told Billboard last year.

“I voted for [Obama], he was elected, he seemed like a very good leader, and I thought everything would be taken care of,” Frenette said. “It almost seems like that was this country’s M.O. in a way. Meanwhile, you’ve got the GOP sweeping in on the state level and putting all of these things in place and taking advantage of the political divide.” Vernon had previously headlined a rally for Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin around the 2018 midterms, an event that inspired Frenette and Moon to form the organization.

Most of the shows are set to place between August and October, with organizers asking fans, according to Billboard, to “pledge 46,” a wide-ranging initiative that could involve donating $46 to a campaign or the Democratic party, volunteering 46 hours or talking to 46 people about the whoever becomes the Democratic nominee.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.