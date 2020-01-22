Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend to Play Bernie Sanders Rally Shows in Iowa

The Iowa caucuses are in less than two weeks and the leading Democratic candidates are gearing up for a very competitive primary. In an effort to bring together his millennial base, Bernie Sanders has announced that Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend will be performing at a pair of rallies he’s putting on in the lead-up to the caucus.

Bon Iver will perform on Friday, January 31st at a Bernie Caucus Concert, taking place at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, at 6:00 p.m. The following day, Vampire Weekend will perform an acoustic set at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, also at 6:00 p.m. Both shows will be free and open to the public, with special VIP seating for Sanders volunteers who have knocked on 150 or more doors in Iowa. RSVP for the shows is available here and here.

“I believe, unequivocally, that all people deserve support, love and the freedom to choose how to live their own lives,” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon said in a statement. “There are promises in our constitutional language that are being superseded by money and greed in this country; I believe that Senator Sanders is the only one that has the pedigree, the experience, the courage and the undying spirit to begin to put these obstacles of freedom to rest.”

Both bands also supported Sanders during his 2016 campaign. Vampire Weekend have previously performed rally shows in Iowa as well as New York, and Vernon stumped for Sanders during an April 2016 Wisconsin rally.