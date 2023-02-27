Bon Iver Announce Summer 2023 Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Bon Iver will return to the stage this summer. The indie heavyweights will kick things off in Brisbane, Australia and Europe before making their way to the U.S. with stops in Madison, Seattle, and more cities before the grand finale at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts for Beach Road Weekend.

Bon Iver returned to the stage for the first time in two years at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater in 2021, following up the performance with a 2022 U.S. tour that spring.

Justin Vernon and company released a 10th-anniversary edition of Bon Iver, Bon Iver in January, 2022, which featured five songs from Bon Iver's AIR Studios session, where Vernon and Sean Carey performed as a duo with vocals and piano. The year prior, Vernon teamed up with Aaron Dessner of the National to lead How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last with multiple collaborations from Taylor Swift, Anaïs Mitchell, and Fleet Foxes to Ilsey, Naeem Juwan, and Sharon Van Etten.

Bon Iver Summer 2023 Tour Dates

March 2 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

March 4 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

March 5 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

March 10 — Adelaide, Australia @ WOMADelaide

June 2 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds

June 4 — Paris, France @ We Love Green

June 8 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Syd for Solen

June 10 — Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

June 14 — Vienna, Austra @ Open Air Arena Wien

June 15 — Zürich, Switzerland @ The Hall

June 17 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival

June 19 — Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!rasen

August 2 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park

August 4 — St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

August 5 — Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

Kettlehouse Amphitheater August 8 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 9 — Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater

August 11 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanic Garden

August 12 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out

August 12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 13 — Seattle, WA – Day in Day Out

August 25-27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend