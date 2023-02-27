Bon Iver Announce Summer 2023 Tour
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
Bon Iver will return to the stage this summer. The indie heavyweights will kick things off in Brisbane, Australia and Europe before making their way to the U.S. with stops in Madison, Seattle, and more cities before the grand finale at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts for Beach Road Weekend.
Bon Iver returned to the stage for the first time in two years at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater in 2021, following up the performance with a 2022 U.S. tour that spring.
Justin Vernon and company released a 10th-anniversary edition of Bon Iver, Bon Iver in January, 2022, which featured five songs from Bon Iver’s AIR Studios session, where Vernon and Sean Carey performed as a duo with vocals and piano. The year prior, Vernon teamed up with Aaron Dessner of the National to lead How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last with multiple collaborations from Taylor Swift, Anaïs Mitchell, and Fleet Foxes to Ilsey, Naeem Juwan, and Sharon Van Etten.
Trending
Trump White House Pressured Disney to Censor ... Jimmy Kimmel
Mark Wahlberg — Who Once Assaulted Two Vietnamese Men — Was the Wrong Choice to Present ‘Everything Everywhere’ Cast a SAG Award
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Devise Bloodline Cursing Scheme at SAG Awards
Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracies During ‘SNL’ Monologue
Bon Iver Summer 2023 Tour Dates
March 2 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
March 4 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
March 5 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
March 10 — Adelaide, Australia @ WOMADelaide
June 2 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds
June 4 — Paris, France @ We Love Green
June 8 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Syd for Solen
June 10 — Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
June 14 — Vienna, Austra @ Open Air Arena Wien
June 15 — Zürich, Switzerland @ The Hall
June 17 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival
June 19 — Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!rasen
August 2 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park
August 4 — St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
August 5 — Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
Kettlehouse Amphitheater August 8 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
August 9 — Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater
August 11 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanic Garden
August 12 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out
August 12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 13 — Seattle, WA – Day in Day Out
August 25-27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend