Bon Iver, Poet Ross Gay Team Up to Launch Jagjaguwar 25th-Anniversary Celebration

Indie label Jagjaguwar has announced a year-long 25th-anniversary celebration that kicks off Thursday with a collaboration between the poet Ross Gay and Bon Iver.

“Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” is an expansive piece that finds the Bloomington, Indiana-based poet and educator reciting a piece over a characteristically sprawling Bon Iver soundscape. Bon Iver’s art director, Eric Timothy Carlson, handled the visuals for the piece.

Jagjaguwar’s 25th-anniversary celebration will center around a new series, Jag Quarterly: A four-part project that, per a release, will “deliver collections of music, creative endeavors, and partnerships that span physical mediums, born through brand new collaborations from artists within and outside of the Jagjaguwar family.” The label has confirmed a handful of participating artists so far, including Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney, Sharon Van Etten, Lonnie Holley, and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

The first Jag Quarterly release will be Dilate Your Heart, on which “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” will appear. The record will boast four other pieces combining Gay’s poetry with new music. Along with Bon Iver, the album will feature Mary Latimore, Angel Bat David, Gia Margaret, and Sam Gendel.

Dilate Your Heart is available to preorder and will be followed by three more Jag Quarterly releases: This Is a Mindfulness Drill, Join the Ritual, and Sentimental Noise. All four titles are taken from mantras Jagjaguwar has used over the years.