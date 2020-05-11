Bon Iver Drop Kaleidoscopic Animated Video for ‘PDLIF’

Bon Iver have shared a vibrant and frenetic new video for their recent song, “PDLIF,” the proceeds from which have been benefiting Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization aiding the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care workers and others on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video was created, produced, and directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson. The duo paired the song’s uplifting message with an enthralling and psychedelic blitz of animated artwork as they peppered in lyrics from the song throughout as well, both in full and broken down into acronyms, like the song’s title, which stands for “Please don’t live in fear.”

Bon Iver released “PDLIF” back in April, with mastermind Justin Vernon producing the song with Jim-E Stack and BJ Burton. It also features contributions from Kacy Hill, Joseph K. Rainey, Eli Teplin, Devin Hoffman, and Rob Moose. The song was crafted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with every person involved working in self-isolation.

“PDLIF” marks Bon Iver’s first studio release since last year’s Grammy-nominated i, i. In March, the band released a 10th-anniversary reissue of the Blood Bank EP, featuring new live versions of all four songs on the project.