 Bon Iver Unveil New Song 'PDLIF' for COVID-19 Relief Efforts - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Kehlani Finds Solace in Backyard for Self-Directed 'Everybody Business' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bon Iver Craft a COVID-19 Mantra With New Song ‘PDLIF’

Proceeds from track — which stands for “Please Don’t Live in Fear” — will benefit Direct Relief

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bon Iver unveiled a serene new song, “PDLIF,” and will donate all proceeds from the track to Direct Relief, a non-profit organization aiding the delivery of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers and others on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song’s title is an acronym for “Please Don’t Live in Fear,” which Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon uses as a simple, but compelling refrain throughout the track. “PDLIF” is based around a sample of Alabaster dePlume’s “Visit Croatia,” which fellow Wisconsin musician Drew Christopherson (of Polica and Marijuana Deathsquads) introduced to Vernon.

Vernon produced “PDLIF” with Jim-E Stack and BJ Burton; it also features contributions from Kacy Hill, Joseph K. Rainey, Eli Teplin, Devin Hoffman and Rob Moose. Because the song came together in the past few weeks, a press release notes that everyone was working in self-isolation and sending their parts back and forth.

“PDLIF” is Bon Iver’s first new studio release since last year’s Grammy-nominated i, i. At the end of March, the band shared a 10th-anniversary reissue of the Blood Bank EP, featuring new live versions of the project’s four songs recorded in 2018.

Bon Iver

Art by Eric Timothy Carlson

Eric Timothy Carlson

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bon Iver

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.