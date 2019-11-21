 Bon Iver Unveil Powerful New ‘Naeem’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Everything You Need to Know About the Trump Impeachment Hearings Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bon Iver Embrace Magical Healing in New ‘Naeem’ Video

Track appears on group’s Grammy-nominated album, i, i

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bon Iver unveiled a moving and somewhat mystical new music video for “Naeem,” off their latest (and Grammy-nominated) album, i, i. The clip was directed by AG Rojas and marks Bon Iver’s first official, non-lyrical music video since 2012’s “Beth/Rest.”

In a statement, Rojas said, “‘Naeem’ is concerned with the potential for intergenerational healing, and how we choose to engage with that potential.” The clip features two powerful scenes that capture this theme, opening with a shot of what seems to be a father carrying his grown son, who is unconscious or possibly dead, from a car and laying him before a floating stone in the middle of the street.

The video then jumps to the next day, when a mother encounters the same floating stone, pries it open and discovers a mini waterfall inside. Brushing aside another motorist, angry at her for blocking the road, the mother brings her young child to the stone and washes his head.

Bon Iver released i, i in August, marking the band’s fourth studio album and first since 2016’s 22, A Million. On Wednesday, the album helped Bon Iver notch four Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year for “Hey, Ma,” Best Alternative Album and Best Recording Package.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.