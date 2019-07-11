Bon Iver Preview New Album ‘i, i,’ With Two New Songs

Bon Iver shared two new songs, “Faith” and “Jelmore,” both of which will appear on the group’s upcoming album, i, i, out August 30th via Jagjaguwar.

The two tracks vary in approach but both hit upon that ethereal, infinite feeling that’s become a hallmark of Bon Iver’s music over the past few years. “Faith” opens with frontman Justin Vernon lacing his soft croon over a lush mix of guitars and synthesizers, but the song veers slightly off course for a moment before settling into a grand stomp as Vernon sings, “Time and again (got all that I need)/Time to be brave/Content to the phrases that at dawn we ain’t mazes/Just some kind of pages.”

“Jelmore” is a decidedly stranger composition of herky-jerky synths and the occasional flutter of a saxophone, while Vernon’s layered vocals serve as the glue that holds the song together.

“Faith” and “Jelmore” follow previously-released i, i tracks “Hey Ma” and “U (Man Like),” which arrived in June. I, i marks Bon Iver’s fourth album and follows their 2016 effort, 22, A Million. In a statement, Vernon said of the new LP, “It feels very much like the most adult record, the most complete. It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective. And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work.”

Bon Iver recorded i, i at Sonic Ranch in West Texas and April Base in Wisconsin. The sessions found Vernon working with Sean Carey, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, Rob Moose and Jennifer Wasner. The record will also feature guest contributions from James Blake, Bryce Dessner, Bruce Hornsby, Brad and Phil Cook, Moses Sumney, Leaneagh, Naeem, Velvet Negroni, Marta Salogni, Francis Starlite, TU Dance and others.

Bon Iver have a handful of European dates scheduled for this summer, while they’ll embark on a North American tour in support of i, i August 31st in Missoula, Montana

i, i Track List

1. “Yi”

2. “iMi”

3. “We”

4. “Holyfields,”

5. “Hey, Ma”

6. “U (Man Like)”

7. “Naeem”

8. “Jelmore”

9. “Faith”

10. “Marion”

11. “Salem”

12. “Sh’Diah”

13. “RABi”