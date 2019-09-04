Hear Bon Iver and Kanye West Join Francis and the Lights on ‘Take Me to the Light’

Francis and the Lights had dropped a new song, “Take Me to the Light,” featuring Bon Iver and Kanye West. Band frontman Francis Farewell Starlite produced the track alongside West, BJ Burton, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Jeff Bhasker and Noah Goldstein, and used contributions from Pulitzer Prize winning musician Caroline Shaw in the composition.

The shimmering, atmospheric synth-pop number features layers of sound alongside Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon’s familiar croon. West chimes in as a heavier beat comes in: “And you still take me to the light/ Every time/ You still take me to the light/ Every time/ And the stars will align/ You ain’t lying.”

Francis and the Lights previously collaborated with Bon Iver and West on “Friends,” a track off 2016’s Farewell, Starlite!. Francis and the Lights has also worked with West on several of his albums, including 2018’s ye. “Take Me to the Light” will appear on Francis and the Lights’ upcoming third album of the same name. Last month the musician confirmed the title of the album in a one-line news post, but hasn’t provided any further details on the release.

Recently, Francis and the Lights teamed up with Banks for tortured love song “Look What You’re Doing to Me,” which appeared on the singer’s album III.