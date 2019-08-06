Bon Iver Plots Worldwide Listening Events for New LP ‘i,i’

Bon Iver fans can hear the band’s upcoming fourth LP, i,i, over three weeks early during coordinated, worldwide listening parties. The free events will take place Wednesday, August 7th at 61 locations, primarily record stores.

A full list of participating spots is available online. A limited number of two-track flexi discs will be offered at each event.

i,i, which follows Bon Iver’s 2016 record, 22, A Million, is out August 30th. The 13-track album features four previously issued songs — “Hey, Ma,” “U (Man Like),” “Jelmore” and “Faith” — and a wide array of contributors, including James Blake, the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner and Bruce Hornsby, among others.

Bon Iver will promote the album on a North American tour featuring openers Feist, Sharon Van Etten, Indigo Girls and Yo La Tengo at various dates. The trek kicks off August 31st in Missoula, Montana and wraps October 19th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The group recently promoted i,i with a mini-documentary, Bon Iver: Autumn, that features Justin Vernon and other band members detailing how they’re translating the music for an arena setting on this tour.