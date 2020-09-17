Bon Iver, EarthGang Remix Brittany Howard’s ‘Goat Head’ and ‘Short and Sweet’

Bon Iver and EarthGang have teamed up to remix songs off of Brittany Howard’s Jaime, beginning with “Goat Head” and “Short and Sweet.”

The songs originally featured just Howard and her guitar, but Bon Iver added lush, swirling instrumentation to “Short and Sweet,” while “Goat Head” got an additional two verses from the Atlanta hip-hop duo.

“We’ve been big fans of Brittany and Alabama Shakes so this is a dream come true,” EarthGang said in a statement. “Songs like these help us make sense of all the craziness in the world at times. Her song ‘Goat Head,’ dealing with her black experience in America and the world, resonated the loudest at this time. Just thankful to be able to give the world our medicine and heal the people.”

Added Bon Iver: “Brittany is a truly singular artist; so much power and musicality. This album speaks to so many people, including us. To have a chance to recreate ‘Short and Sweet’ in our own image with long-time collaborators Jenn Wasner and CJ Camerieri was both an honor and almost too much of a privilege.”

Bon Iver and EarthGang will release a full collection of songs from Jaime, Howard’s solo debut she released last year. The Alabama Shakes frontwoman will also appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden on September 29th and will guest edit the Oxford American’s 22nd annual Southern Music issue.

Earthgang released their third LP, Mirrorland, last year. Following the release of I,I, Bon Iver appeared on Taylor Swift’s “Exile,” off her surprise new album, Folklore.