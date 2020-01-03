 Bon Iver Cancel Shows With Dance Company After Harassment Allegations - Rolling Stone
Bon Iver Cancel ‘Come Through’ Shows With Dance Troupe Facing Harassment Claims

Founder of Minnesota company, TU Dance, accused of sexual misconduct by former employee

Jon Blistein

NORTH ADAMS, MA – MARCH 25: Bon Iver and Tu Dance in concert performing "Come Through" at The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA) on March 25, 2018 in North Adams, Massachusetts. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Bon Iver canceled upcoming 'Come Through' shows after the founder of the TU Dance company was accused of sexual harassment.

Bon Iver have canceled their upcoming Come Through shows with the Minnesota dance group, TU Dance, after the company’s co-founder was accused of sexual harassment, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The performances were set to take place in Houston, Nashville and New Orleans at the end of February. Refunds are being offered to ticket holders and there are no plans to reschedule the shows. Bon Iver noted that the cancellations will not affect any of their other 2020 tour dates.

“Due to circumstances outside our control, all upcoming performances of ‘Come Through’ have been cancelled,” Bon Iver said on Twitter. “These decisions are never taken lightly by the Bon Iver team; our deepest apologies to fans who’ll miss out on these performances. Bon Iver will be back to your area soon.”

TU Dance co-founder Uri Sands resigned from the company December 31st after a former employee accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. An attorney for the accuser, Jeff Anderson, told the Star Tribune that Sands had “sexually exploited” his client and described the conduct as “nonconsensual sexual intercourse.”

Although Sands admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the employee (who was not named in her lawsuit), he denied the allegations of misconduct via an attorney. In announcing his resignation, TU Dance said, “We believe Mr. Sands’ resignation will help TU Dance move forward in providing a safe and healthy environment for all.” Sands’ wife, Toni Pierce-Sands, is set to stay on as the company’s artistic director.

TU Dance and Bon Iver debuted their collaboration, Come Through, in 2018. The show has toured sporadically over the past few years, making stops at the Hollywood Bowl, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and, most recently, the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Bon Iver released their most recent album, i, i, last August, earning a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

