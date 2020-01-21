 Bon Iver Shares Live 'Blood Bank' From New EP Reissue - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Bon Iver Preview 'Blood Bank' EP Reissue With Live Version of Title Track

Re-release will boast new live versions of all four songs from 2009 project

Jon Blistein

Bon Iver will belatedly celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2009 EP, Blood Bank, with a reissue featuring new live renditions of the four tracks on the record. The reissue will arrive March 27th via Jagjaguwar.

Bon Iver previewed the EP with a live version of “Blood Bank,” recorded at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, on Halloween 2018. Just as the Blood Bank EP found Bon Iver beginning to stretch beyond the in-the-woods acoustic tunes of Justin Vernon’s 2007 debut, For Emma, Forever Ago, this recent live rendition is even more expansive, with thumping drums and skittering guitars that help carry the song to more ecstatic heights.

The Blood Bank reissue will feature additional live performances recorded in Dallas, London and Paris, as well as new liner notes from Ryan Matteson. The record is available to pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital.

Bon Iver released their most recent album, i, i, last August. This weekend at the Grammys, the LP will compete for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Album, while “Hey, Ma” is also up for Record of the Year.

