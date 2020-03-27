Bon Iver Drops 10th Anniversary ‘Blood Bank’ Reissue

A little over a year after Bon Iver’s Blood Bank turned 10, the band belatedly celebrated the EP’s anniversary by dropping a reissue of the record.

Composed of eight tracks, the album includes new live versions that span from Paris, France, to Stockholm, Sweden — all recorded live in 2018. You can hear “Beach Baby” from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, above.

In addition, the band also launched a merchandise line in support of the EP. Through a partnership with Ambient Inks, the band will donate 10% of merch sales to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in their home state of Wisconsin. Proceeds will go directly to Feed My People and Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund through April 10th.

The EP is out now via Jagjaguwar; currently available on Bon Iver’s website in translucent red vinyl.

The band also postponed their spring tour dates, rescheduling them to January 2021. They recently performed at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa with Vampire Weekend, followed by a trio of Wisconsin shows that required pledging to vote in order to gain access.

Blood Bank 10th Anniversary Edition Tracklist

1. Blood Bank

2. Beach Baby

3. Babys

4. Woods

5. Blood Bank (Live from Ericsson Globe, Stockholm SE, Oct 31, 2018)

6. Beach Baby (Live from The Bomb Factory, Dallas TX, Jan 23, 2018)

7. Babys (Live from Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London UK, Mar 4, 2018)

8. Woods (Live from Pitchfork Paris Presented by La Blogothèque, Nov 3, 2018)