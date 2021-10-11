Bon Iver Deliver a Devastating Piano-Led Rendition of ‘Beth/Rest’

Bon Iver have released a live, in-studio performance of “Beth/Rest,” which will appear on the upcoming 10th-anniversary reissue of the band’s celebrated self-titled album, out January 14th, 2022.

The performance of “Beth/Rest” is taken from Bon Iver’s 2011 AIR Studios session, recorded in London at Lyndhurst Hall, a former church and missionary school designed in 1880 by the Victorian architect Alfred Waterhouse. The performance of “Beth/Rest” features only Justin Vernon on piano and vocals as he delivers a stripped-down but no less powerful rendition of the Bon Iver closer.

Bon Iver’s Air Studios session featured Vernon alongside bandmate Sean Carey. Video of the entire performance has been up on Bon Iver’s YouTube since 2012, but the upcoming Bon Iver reissue will mark the first time the performances will be available on all platforms, as well as vinyl and CD. Along with “Beth/Rest,” the set includes “Babys,” “Hinnom, TX,” “Wash.,” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Later this month, Bon Iver will play a pair of special Bon Iver 10th anniversary shows in Los Angeles where they’ll resurrect the stage production used when they first toured the album back in 2012. The gigs will take place on October 22nd and 23rd at the newly-opened YouTube Theater.