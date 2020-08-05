Bon Iver Enlists Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen for New Song ‘AUATC’

Fresh off appearing on Taylor Swift’s Folklore, Bon Iver has shared a new track titled “AUATC,” Justin Vernon’s second new song of 2020.

The track — short for “Ate Up All Their Cake” — was co-written by Vernon and Phil Cook and features vocal contributions from Jenny Lewis, Jenn Wasner and, according to the song’s credits, Bruce Springsteen, although the background vocals aren’t very distinguishable.

“AUATC” was also paired with a visual directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson featuring a face-masked dancer grooving to the song in public.

In addition to the song, Bon Iver penned a statement asking fans to “explore, take action and support” organizations like 350.org, NIVA, Equal Justice Initiative, Red Letter Grant and Minneapolis Movement Sanctuary.

We're calling attention to the fight against capitalism & our collective participation in its institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our position w/in & use of capitalistic practices. We recognize our privilege and commit to using our platform to challenge capitalism everywhere. pic.twitter.com/570BlcRnwV — Bon Iver (@boniver) August 5, 2020

“Each and every person on earth deserves to live fully with dignity, equity, justice and joy. Instead, our capitalistic societies have created a world that is most supportive of the wealthy and the elite, and the predatory corporations and policies that drive their disproportionate success,” Bon Iver wrote. “The average person is cast aside and unheard; marginalized communities are further oppressed due to race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation, creed, criminal record, housing stability, education, ability, documentation status and more. The pandemic further magnifies these grave inequities and this unchecked greed.”

The group continued: “We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry and far beyond.”

“AUATC” — which was born out of Bon Iver and the National’s collaborative People music platform — follows Vernon’s previous 2020 single “PDLIF.”