Bon Iver, Low’s Alan Sparhawk, Mumu Fresh to Play Festival Fighting Line 3 Pipeline Construction

Bon Iver, Low’s Alan Sparhawk, and Mumu Fresh are among the artists set to play the one-day Water Is Life: Stop Line 3 festival, which will benefit efforts to fight the construction of the Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline.

Water Is Life will take place on August 18th at Bayfront Park in Duluth, Minnesota. The lineup will feature a mix of artists, poets, and indigenous leaders, with all proceeds going to the indigenous woman-led non-profit, Honor the Earth. The Line 3 pipeline, which is being built by Enbridge, cuts through over 200 bodies of water, including the Mississippi River, as well as wetlands and wild rice beds on the Anishinaabe lands of northern Minnesota.

The lineup for the festival also includes Lissie, Charlie Parr, David Huckfelt, Larry Long & Friends, and Superior Siren, as well as Native artists Dorene Day Waubanewquay, Corey Medina, Quiltman, and Annie Humphrey.

In a statement, Honor the Earth’s founder and Executive Director Winona LaDuke said: “Water is life. We are the people who live by the water. Pray by these waters. Travel by the waters. Eat and drink from these waters. We are related to those who live in the water. To poison the waters with Line 3 is to show disrespect for creation. To honor and protect the waters is our responsibility as people of the land.”

“We are deeply humbled to perform and gather alongside other musicians, artists, poets, and Indigenous elders in celebration of water and in resistance to the Line 3 pipeline threatening the waterways and Anishinaabe lands of northern Minnesota,” Bon Iver wrote on Twitter. “All proceeds will go to Honor the Earth as the organization assists in urgent climate justice effort.”

Tickets for Water Is Life are on sale now and will be priced at $65 (day-of-tickets will be the same price). Complete information is available on the Honor the Earth website.