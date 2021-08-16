 Bon Iver Announces Special Live Shows for Album's 10th Anniversary - Rolling Stone
Bon Iver Announces Special Live Shows for Album’s 10th Anniversary

Band fronted by Justin Vernon will commemorate release of Bon Iver, Bon Iver with two nights at YouTube Theater

bon iver album anniversary shows

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver performs at Wembley Arena on November 8, 2012 in London, England.

Matt Kent/WireImage

Bon Iver has announced that they’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Bon Iver, Bon Iver, with two live performances at Los Angeles’ newly opened YouTube Theater.

The performances at the Inglewood venue will take place Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET at boniver.org/tour.

The shows – which also represent Bon Iver’s first live performances since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down live music – will see the return of the stage production design used for the band’s 2012 tour in support of the album, along with state-of-the-art L-ISA Hyperreal Sound technology from L-Acoustics that the band first began using in 2018.

Additionally, a 10th-anniversary edition of Bon Iver, Bon Iver will be released January 14th, 2022, on CD and LP. The exclusive edition features five songs from Bon Iver’s AIR Studios session, where Justin Vernon and Sean Carey performed as a duo with vocals and piano. The AIR Studios version of “Babys” will be available immediately to those who preorder the album. Other songs from the session include “Hinnom, TX,” “Wash.,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” and “Beth/Rest.”

Since releasing his latest album, the Grammy-nominated i,i, in 2019, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has collaborated with Taylor Swift and producer Aaron Dessner on Swift’s two quarantine albums, Folklore and Evermore. Vernon and Dessner also announced their second album as Big Red Machine, titled How Long Do You Think It’s Going to Last?, due out August 27th.

