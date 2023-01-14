Boldy James Suffers Broken Vertebrae in Neck After ‘Serious’ Car Accident

Boldy James is in stable condition after the rapper was involved in a car accident earlier this week in Detroit that left him with a broken vertebrae that required surgery.

A rep for James confirmed Saturday that the rapper was involved in a “serious” two-car accident in his native Detroit on Monday, Jan. 9.

“Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries,” the rep said in a statement. “After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.”

James’ rep continued, “Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

The Detroit rapper is one of hip-hop’s most respected lyricists, releasing four albums in 2022: Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man last May, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven in September, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave in November, and Be That as It May with Cuns in December. He’s also working on a Drug Dilla project with previously unheard J Dilla beats.

The 40-year-old artist is a close collaborator of producer The Alchemist, with their 2020 LP The Price of Tea In China introducing Boldy to new fans who weren’t as familiar with his previous work; the duo subsequently released their acclaimed Bo Jackson in 2021, with James and Alchemist discussing the album and their creative chemistry with Rolling Stone that same month. (“[The Alchemist] is my best friend. I just rock with him and so I wanted to work with him,” James told RS.)

James signed to Griselda Records in July of 2020, and has been one of the most prolific rappers in the game since.

As he told Okayplayer that in 2020, “I done caught my second wind. We started off all on the track at the same time, kind of took off a little too fast, and then I got winded. I was kind of broke down in the gutter lane for a minute. I caught a case. I was out here back hustling and back in the same bag that I was trying to hop out of when I didn’t realize that the music was actually just an opportunity for me to put myself in better positions.”

James recently announced plans to drop ADU, a vinyl-only collaboration EP with Real Bad Man, on Jan 16.