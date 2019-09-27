‘BoJack Horseman’ Unveils Trailer for Final Season

BoJack Horseman won’t be horsin’ around for much longer. Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the sixth and final season of its beloved animated dramedy, starring a washed-up sitcom star who learns to become a better animal in an anthropomorphized, exaggerated version of Los Angeles’ entertainment scene.

The last we saw of BoJack, he was entering rehab in the hopes of finally conquering his long struggles with addiction. “Dear Diane, rehab is making me write a letter to a friend because I guess letter-writing is therapeutic?” he says in the trailer. “I hear it did wonders for the Zodiac killer.”

Elsewhere in the BoJack universe, Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter continue to go their separate ways after their divorce, Princess Carolyn struggles with being a working mom and Todd learns some unexpected news about his father.

BoJack Horseman Season 6 will be 16 episodes long and air in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on October 25th and Part 2 on January 31st. The show is led by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who recently executive-produced the Netflix animated comedy Tuca & Bertie, created by BoJack Horseman production designer and supervising producer Lisa Hanawalt.