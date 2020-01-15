 Watch BoJack Horseman Confront the Past in New Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Steely Dan, Steve Winwood Set Earth After Dark Summer Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

BoJack Horseman Tries to Finally Figure it Out in New Trailer for Final Season

Animated comedy returns to Netflix January 31st

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

BoJack Horseman confronts his past and tries to stake a claim for his future in the new trailer for the second half of the animated comedy’s final season, set to premiere January 31st on Netflix.

The clip is centered around a short monologue from BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett) ostensibly during an interview that touches on hitting rock bottom on numerous occasions and his (lack of) personality. “Doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just an impression of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors,” he says. “I felt like a Xerox of a Xerox of a person.”

The clip doesn’t provide many specifics in terms of plot, offering a montage of scenes from the upcoming season to accompany BoJack’s speech instead. But the trailer does end with one bit of vintage BoJack humor, when the newly appointed acting professor realizes he’s accidentally written his name on a whiteboard in Sharpie.

Along with Arnett, BoJack Horseman stars Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie and Paul F. Tompkins.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.