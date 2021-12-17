 Bobby Shmurda Teams With Quavo, Rowdy Rebel for New Song 'Shmoney' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'A Huge Scam': Fans Who Bought Tekashi 6ix9ine-Backed NFTs Are Pissed
Home Music Music News

Bobby Shmurda Embraces a Downpour of ‘Shmoney’ on Song With Quavo, Rowdy Rebel

Track marks the rapper’s fourth single of the year, following his release from prison in February

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bobby Shmurda is back with another new single, “Shmoney,” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel.

The track, produced by Tay Keith, finds the three MCs delivering delightfully rowdy, boast-filled verses over hard-hitting trap drums and a simple but menacing, high-pitched synth loop. “Shmoney” arrives with an equally over-the-top music video, set at a wild mansion party where the sun is shining but $100 bills are pouring from the sky.

“Shmoney” is the fourth track Bobby Shmurda has dropped this year following his release from prison in February after a six-year stint on weapon and conspiracy charges (he remains under community supervision until Feb. 2026). Prior to “Shmoney,” Shmurda released his “No Time for Sleep” freestyle, “Cartier Lens,” and “Splash” (he also hopped on a remix of Eladio Carrión and J Balvin’s “Tata,” alongside Daddy Yankee).

On top of all the music he’s released this year, Bobby Shmurda has also returned to the stage in a big way. He’s appeared at Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain gig at Madison Square Garden, Rolling Loud Miami, the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, and, most recently, a set at Rolling Loud New York. 

In This Article: bobby shmurda, Quavo, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.