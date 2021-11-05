Bobby Shmurda Unleashes Another New Song ‘Splash’

A week after releasing his latest single “Cartier Lens,” Bobby Shmurda has dropped another new track, “Splash.”

The Brooklyn rapper continues to unleash new music at a prolific pace since his release from prison in February — he spent six years behind bars on weapon and conspiracy charges — and “Splash” marks his latest salvo, a rapid-fire, two-minute track that serves as another reminder of his talents until his next big project.

While Shmurda remains under community supervision until February 2026, the rapper has made plenty of live appearances in recent weeks, including stops at Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain gig at Madison Square Garden, the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, and, most recently, a set at the Rolling Loud New York festival outside Citi Field.

Upon his return to the stage at Rolling Loud in Miami in July, Rolling Stone wrote of the appearance, “His story has been one of many heart-wrenching tales of hip-hop behind bars, and the well-loved Brooklynite was met with the reception he deserved. Bobby didn’t save all the admiration for himself, either. He honored Rowdy Rebel, his friend, and collaborator, with a performance of their timeless New York party-starter ‘Computers.’”