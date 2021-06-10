Bobby Gillespie, Will Sergeant Books to Be Published by Third Man

Third Man Books has announced two new books from two groundbreaking U.K. musicians, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream and Will Sergeant of Echo & the Bunnymen.

Gillespie’s memoir Tenement Kid, out in October, will trace the Primal Scream frontman’s path from a post-war upbringing in Glasgow to the release of Screamadelica in 1991. Structured in four parts, the book will examine Gillespie’s role in the electronic soul movement within British rock during the early Nineties. In addition to Tenement Kid, Gillespie will also be releasing a new album Utopian Ashes, in collaboration with Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth, on July 2nd via Third Man Records.

Bunnyman: Post-War Kid to Post-Punk Guitarist of Echo and the Bunnymen will be out in November, and will see Sergeant providing a first-hand account of how the band was born during post-war England and the era of Margaret Thatcher.

“It is a heady time of power cuts, strikes, flying pickets, bread shortages, skinhead gangs, IRA bomb scares, nuclear war fears, rock gigs, glam clothes, drowned motorbikes, explosives, dead-end jobs, and the usual school lessons of chicken strangulation,” Sergeant writes. “With the help of music, I manage to navigate myself through the sinking sand of prog rock and into the safety of punk. My boots still muddy with a bad attitude, I head into the winter of discontent to become a post-punk trailblazer worshipped all over the world as a god. Well? An inventive and influential guitarist of some note at the very least.”