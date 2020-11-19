Bobby Brown’s Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of R&B singer Bobby Brown and half-brother of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, died Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 28.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon; upon arrival, Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected, CNN reports.

Reps for the LAPD and Bobby Brown Senior did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Landon Brown, Bobby Brown’s oldest son, wrote on Instagram of Brown Jr., “I love you forever King.”

Brown Jr. — Bobby Brown’s son with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward — is the second child that the singer has lost, following the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, his daughter with Whitney Houston. Kristina Brown died at the age of 22 in July 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub and placed in a medically induced coma.

Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was found “legally responsible” for her death but never faced criminal charges, died of a drug overdose in January 2020 at the age of 30.