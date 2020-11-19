 Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Eddie Vedder Releases Two Solo Singles 'Matter of Time,' 'Say Hi'
Home Music Music News

Bobby Brown’s Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown pronounced dead following LAPD’s response to “medical emergency”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Photo by: GP/TCW/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 11/18/20 Bobby Brown Jr. has passed away at age 28. STAR MAX File Photo: 6/30/13 Bobby Brown, Jr. at The BET Awards. (Los Angeles, CA)

Bobby Brown Jr. on 6/30/13 at The BET Awards. (Los Angeles, CA)

GP/TCW/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of R&B singer Bobby Brown and half-brother of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, died Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 28.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon; upon arrival, Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected, CNN reports.

Reps for the LAPD and Bobby Brown Senior did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Landon Brown, Bobby Brown’s oldest son, wrote on Instagram of Brown Jr., “I love you forever King.”

Brown Jr. — Bobby Brown’s son with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward — is the second child that the singer has lost, following the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, his daughter with Whitney Houston. Kristina Brown died at the age of 22 in July 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub and placed in a medically induced coma.

Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was found “legally responsible” for her death but never faced criminal charges, died of a drug overdose in January 2020 at the age of 30.

In This Article: Bobbi Kristina Brown, Bobby Brown

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.