 Bob Weir Drops Workout Playlist - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Kent State 50th Commemoration Event Canceled in Response to COVID-19 Virus Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Out of Shape During Quarantine? Check Out Bob Weir’s ‘Gymming Playlist’

“Find a way to get active while practicing social distancing this week,” guitarist said

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Singer Bob Weir, founding member of The Grateful Dead, performs onstage during Day 1 of the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach on May 03, 2019 in Redondo Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Bob Weir has dropped a workout playlist on Spotify as a way to stay active while quarantined in the wake of COVID-19.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In the wake of the coronavirus, many of us have turned to relaxing activities while home under quarantine, from baking to reading books. If you’re Bob Weir, however, resting is not an option.

Weir is known for his intense workout sessions, which he frequently posts videos of on Instagram. Now, the 72-year-old Grateful Dead guitarist has dropped a workout playlist for your time in quarantine. “Find a way to get active while practicing social distancing this week,” he said. “Check out my ultimate Gymming Playlist with a little help from my daughters, Monet and Chloe!”

The playlist, which is available on Spotify, ranges from classic rock to hip-hop to pop. It opens with Billie Eilish’s viral hit “Ocean Eyes” and then goes into Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxey Lady.” Halsey’s “Without Me” follows Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Bill Wither’s “Ain’t No Sunshine.” We’d usually call this tracklisting bizarre, but it’s Bob Weir, so we’ll allow it.

Weir has been committed to exercising since he was in his twenties. “This is something guys my age can do, and it will make an immense difference in what they call your golden years if grace and happiness are goals of yours,” he told Men’s Health last fall. “I remember looking in the mirror in my twenties and thinking, ‘Holy shit. I’m ripped!’ That was probably the peak of it. I’m getting to a place now where I’m rivaling that. I’m pretty happy with what I’ve got going now.”

Weir recently appeared at NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert, covering Bob Dylan’s “When I Paint My Masterpiece” and the Grateful Dead’s “Ripple.” His spring tour with the Wolf Bros has been postponed to the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak. For the time being, Dead & Company’s summer tour is still slated to kick off on July 10th in Boulder, Colorado.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.