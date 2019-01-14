Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Return to Play Grateful Dead Songs on Spring Tour

Before Dead & Company embark on their 2019 summer tour, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros – the Grateful Dead guitarist’s outfit with bassist Don Was and Ratdog drummer Jay Lane – will hit the road for a spring jaunt.

The trio launched their maiden trek in 2018 with a setlist stocked with Grateful Dead songs. “This is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk,” Weir said of touring with Wolf Bros in a statement. “Don is all over his upright, and Jay needs to somehow be kept in line at times, but it’s all falling together nicely.”

The spring tour begins February 28th at Ithaca, New York’s State Theatre and runs through March 30th in Charleston, South Carolina. The trio has also booked a May 3rd slot at Redondo Beach, California’s Beachlife Festival.

“For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar and a drummer,” Weir said of the outfit in August 2018. “We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun—and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this.”

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Tour Dates

February 28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

March 1 – Northampton, MA @ John M. Greene Auditorium

March 2 – Wallingford, CT @ The Oakdale Theater

March 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Ohio City Masonic Temple

March 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

March 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

March 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

March 9 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

March 13 & 14 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

March 15 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

March 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

March 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

March 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 23 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

March 24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

March 26 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami

March 27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

March 29 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater

March 30 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 3 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival