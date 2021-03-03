Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Plot St. Patrick’s Day Livestream Show

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will perform a special livestream show for St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The show will broadcast live from Weir’s TRI Studio in the Bay Area via the livestream platform Fans. Tickets for the show are on sale for $19.99, although the price will go up to $24.99 the day of the show. Three different merch bundles are also available, one with a T-shirt and commemorative ticket, another with a poster and commemorative ticket, and a third with the T-shirt, poster, and commemorative ticket.

Weir formed Wolf Bros in 2018, linking up with bassist and Rolling Stones producer Don Was and RatDog drummer Jay Lane. For the St. Patrick’s Day show, the trio will be joined by Jeff Chimenti on keys and Greg Leisz on pedal steel, while a variety of special guests will also appear, including Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling, and Sheldon Brown.

Weir and Wolf Bros were supposed to spend 2020 touring, but of course were forced to cancel their plans because of Covid-19. The band, however, has recently taken to playing special holiday sets, first linking up for a New Year’s Eve show on December 31st, then getting together again on February 12th for a show to mark the Chinese New Year.