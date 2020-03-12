Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Postpone Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros are rescheduling the rest of their spring tour dates until the fall because of the coronavirus outbreak. “The health and wellbeing of our live music community is of the utmost importance,” Weir and his Wolf Bros bandmates, Don Was and Jay Lane, said in a statement. “So while we all deal with the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19) we will be rescheduling our remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros headline dates.”

Weir and his band kicked off their 22-date run February 28th and it was set to wrap March 25th in Burlington, Vermont. The newly rescheduled route will kick off with three nights at Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado, October 7th through 9th, and wrap October 28th at the Palace Theatre in Albany, New York. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, though refunds will also be available at the point of purchase.

The health and wellbeing of our live music community is of the utmost importance. So, while we all deal with the effects of coronavirus we will be rescheduling our remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros headline dates. pic.twitter.com/8x7oUVr232 — Bob Weir (@BobWeir) March 12, 2020

Elsewhere in the statement, Weir and Wolf Bros thanked the audiences they had been able to play for and said they were looking forward to returning to the road in the fall. “In the meantime, be good to yourselves — and to each other — and please take preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.”

After devastating the Asian touring market for the past two months, the coronavirus has finally begun to have a serious impact on the music industry in the United States. Most notably, festivals like South by Southwest and Ultra were canceled, while Coachella was forced to postpone until October. Other artists like Zac Brown and Bikini Kill have postponed spring tours, while the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was also postponed.