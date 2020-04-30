 Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Cancel All 2020 Touring - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Dixie Chicks Share Heartfelt New Song 'Julianna Calm Down' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Cancel 2020 Touring ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution’

Group had previously postponed dates to October, but now the band members are thinking differently about that decision

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Weir, Don WasWolf Bros in concert at The Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 26 Mar 2019

Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros have decided to cancel all 2020 touring "out of an abundance of caution."

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Former Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir has canceled all of his upcoming 2020 solo dates with his backing band the Wolf Bros.

“The health, well-being and safety of everyone in our live music community continues to be our priority,” Weir explained in a joint statement with Wolf Bros Don Was and Jay Lane. “We thank you for your continued understanding, support and love. We can’t wait to get back on the road performing for all of you as soon as we safely can!” The statement said they made the decision “out of an abundance of caution.”

Ticketholders who went through an official box office should receive a full refund within 30 days, according to the band, and others should seek reimbursement through their points of purchase.

“In the meantime, be good to yourselves – and to each other,” the trio said in its statement. “Help a neighbor. Find a way to pay it forward. We are all in this together. Let there be songs to fill the air.”

The band had postponed some dates of their recent winter tour in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic prompted many states to start banning large, public gatherings; Weir and Wolf Bros rescheduled a handful of dates for October. “The health and wellbeing of our live music community is of the utmost importance,” the ensemble said at the time. “So while we all deal with the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19) we will be rescheduling our remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros headline dates.”

In his time away form the stage, Weir is keeping fit with workouts that he posts to his Instagram. To complement his bid to become the Woodstock generation’s Charles Atlas, he made a playlist of workout music, which includes Billie Eilish, Jimi Hendrix, the Doors, and Lizzo. “Find a way to get active while practicing social distancing this week,” he said when he posted it. “Check out my ultimate Gymming Playlist with a little help from my daughters, Monet and Chloe!”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bob Weir, coronavirus, covid-19, Don Was

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.