Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Cancel 2020 Touring ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution’

Former Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir has canceled all of his upcoming 2020 solo dates with his backing band the Wolf Bros.

“The health, well-being and safety of everyone in our live music community continues to be our priority,” Weir explained in a joint statement with Wolf Bros Don Was and Jay Lane. “We thank you for your continued understanding, support and love. We can’t wait to get back on the road performing for all of you as soon as we safely can!” The statement said they made the decision “out of an abundance of caution.”

Ticketholders who went through an official box office should receive a full refund within 30 days, according to the band, and others should seek reimbursement through their points of purchase.

“In the meantime, be good to yourselves – and to each other,” the trio said in its statement. “Help a neighbor. Find a way to pay it forward. We are all in this together. Let there be songs to fill the air.”

The band had postponed some dates of their recent winter tour in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic prompted many states to start banning large, public gatherings; Weir and Wolf Bros rescheduled a handful of dates for October. “The health and wellbeing of our live music community is of the utmost importance,” the ensemble said at the time. “So while we all deal with the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19) we will be rescheduling our remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros headline dates.”

In his time away form the stage, Weir is keeping fit with workouts that he posts to his Instagram. To complement his bid to become the Woodstock generation’s Charles Atlas, he made a playlist of workout music, which includes Billie Eilish, Jimi Hendrix, the Doors, and Lizzo. “Find a way to get active while practicing social distancing this week,” he said when he posted it. “Check out my ultimate Gymming Playlist with a little help from my daughters, Monet and Chloe!”