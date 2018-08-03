Bob Weir to Perform Grateful Dead Catalog in New Trio

After a summer with Dead & Company, Bob Weir will return to the road this fall with a new outfit dubbed Wolf Bros.
The trio – featuring Weir alongside longtime RatDog drummer Jay Lane and bassist/producer Don Was – will perform songs from the Grateful Dead catalog on their 19-date trek, which kicks off October 16th in Reno, Nevada.
“Wolf Bros is something that really took its roots back in the spring of 2015 when Don Was came up to TRI [Studios] and helped us piece together Dead & Company,” Weir said of the trio in a statement.
“For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar and a drummer. We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun—and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this…”
Wolf Bros Tour Dates
October 16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
October 20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
October 22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
October 23 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
October 24 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
October 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
October 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
October 29 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
October 31 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
November 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 6 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
November 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
November 9 & 10 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
November 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
November 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
