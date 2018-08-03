Bob Weir to Perform Grateful Dead Catalog in New Trio

After a summer with Dead & Company, Bob Weir will return to the road this fall with a new outfit dubbed Wolf Bros.

The trio – featuring Weir alongside longtime RatDog drummer Jay Lane and bassist/producer Don Was – will perform songs from the Grateful Dead catalog on their 19-date trek, which kicks off October 16th in Reno, Nevada.

“Wolf Bros is something that really took its roots back in the spring of 2015 when Don Was came up to TRI [Studios] and helped us piece together Dead & Company,” Weir said of the trio in a statement.

“For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar and a drummer. We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun—and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this…”

Wolf Bros Tour Dates

October 16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

October 20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

October 22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

October 23 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

October 24 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

October 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

October 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

October 29 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

October 31 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

November 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 6 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

November 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

November 9 & 10 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

November 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

November 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre