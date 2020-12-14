Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Plan New Year’s Eve Concert Stream

Founding Grateful Dead guitarist-vocalist Bob Weir will bid farewell to 2020 with his group Wolf Bros during a New Year’s Eve livestream.

The gig, which he’ll play at his Bay Area TRI Studios, will be broadcast on the Fans platform at 10 p.m. EST on December 31st and will be followed by a 10 p.m. PST broadcast. Tickets are available on the streaming service’s website.

“We’re back and we’re here to light y’all up,” Weir said in a statement.

Weir formed his Wolf Bros trio in 2018 with Don Was, the Rolling Stones producer who used to perform in Was (Not Was), on bass, and Jay Lane, of Weir’s group RatDog, on drums. For the performance, they’ll be joined by pianist Jeff Chimenti, who has played in RatDog and Dead and Company, and pedal-steel guitarist Greg Leisz, who has recorded with Beck, John Mayer, and Joni Mitchell, among many others.

Weir and Wolf Bros were supposed to tour in 2020 but canceled their plans in late April when the initial wave of Covid-19 mounted its first peak. “The health, well-being, and safety of everyone in our live music community continues to be our priority,” the trio said jointly in a statement at the time. “We thank you for your continued understanding, support, and love. We can’t wait to get back on the road performing for all of you as soon as we safely can!”

A few weeks prior to that, as lockdowns were starting to take place, Weir shared his quarantine workout playlist, which included songs by Billie Eilish, Jimi Hendrix, Lizzo, and Halsey, among others.