Bob Weir Announces 2020 North American Tour

Bob Weir has announced 22 tour dates across the U.S. for early 2020, together with Wolf Bros. The tour will kick off in Miami on February 28th and run through March.

Pre-sale registration begins Tuesday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, and the pre-sale officially begins Thursday at 10:00 am. General on-sale will open Friday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m.

Weir discussed touring with Wolf Bros (and with John Mayer and other former Grateful Dead members as Dead & Company) in a recent GQ profile. “Every night, before I go on, it’s I can’t believe I put myself in this position again. Thousands of times.”

This past August, Weir joined Paul Simon onstage at Outside Lands Festival to perform a nearly six-minute-long version of “The Boxer.” It was the pair’s first duet since meeting in 1967.

“Bob Weir opened the door,” Simon told the audience. “And we’ve been friends ever since. But actually this is our first duet.”

Bob Weir 2020 North American Tour Dates

February 28 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

February 29 – Orlando, FL @ Bob Carr Theater

March 1 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

March 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

March 4 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 6 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

March 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 8 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

March 11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

March 12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

March 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

March 15 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

March 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

March 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

March 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

March 21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

March 23 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

March 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

March 25 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre

March 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

March 28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre