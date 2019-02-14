Bob Seger Extends ‘Roll Me Away’ Farewell Tour

Bob Seger has been gigging all over America on his Roll Me Away farewell tour since last November, and he just announced 12 additional shows that will keep him there until at least June. The new dates will see Seger and the Silver Bullet Band hit Detroit, New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Virginia Beach, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Springfield, Tulsa and North Charleston.
The Roll Me Away Tour (which was called the Travelin’ Man Tour when Seger originally announced it) features a set of songs from throughout Seger’s entire career, mixing big hits like “Still The Same,” “Night Moves” and “Hollywood Nights” with lesser-known tunes like “Face the Promise,” “Long Twin Silver Line” and “I’ll Remember You.” The Silver Bullet Band has gone through many incarnations over the years, but it still includes longtime members Alto Reed (saxophone), Chris Campbell (bass), Craig Frost (keyboards) and backup singers Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer and Barbara Payton.
Seger has yet to announce a final show of the tour, though these new dates finish up with a two-night stand at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Theater and it’s hard to imagine him wrapping up his career anywhere but his hometown. He’s done almost no interviews since announcing his final tour, but last year he did tell Rolling Stone that he never dreamed his career would have lasted this long. “I thought I’d be done by 30,” he said. “My original plan was to do it for five years between the age of 25 and 30 and then buy a motorcycle and drive across Europe, and then get a real job. It didn’t work out that way. The more you do it, I guess, the more you love it.”
Bob Seger’s Roll Me Away Tour (New dates bolded)
February 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
February 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden
March 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
March 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin On Sale
March 9 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star
Mach 12 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
March 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
March 17 – Ft. Lauderdale (Sunrise), FL @ BB&T Center
April 30 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
May 2 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
May 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 10 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
May 12 – Jacksonville, FL Daily’s @ Place
May 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 18 – Virginia Beach (Norfolk), VA @ Veterans United Home Ampitheater
May 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union At Walnut Creek
May 25 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 30 – Jones Beach, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
June 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 6 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater
June 8 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater
