Bob Seger Extends ‘Roll Me Away’ Farewell Tour

Bob Seger has been gigging all over America on his Roll Me Away farewell tour since last November, and he just announced 12 additional shows that will keep him there until at least June. The new dates will see Seger and the Silver Bullet Band hit Detroit, New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Virginia Beach, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Springfield, Tulsa and North Charleston.

The Roll Me Away Tour (which was called the Travelin’ Man Tour when Seger originally announced it) features a set of songs from throughout Seger’s entire career, mixing big hits like “Still The Same,” “Night Moves” and “Hollywood Nights” with lesser-known tunes like “Face the Promise,” “Long Twin Silver Line” and “I’ll Remember You.” The Silver Bullet Band has gone through many incarnations over the years, but it still includes longtime members Alto Reed (saxophone), Chris Campbell (bass), Craig Frost (keyboards) and backup singers Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer and Barbara Payton.

Seger has yet to announce a final show of the tour, though these new dates finish up with a two-night stand at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Theater and it’s hard to imagine him wrapping up his career anywhere but his hometown. He’s done almost no interviews since announcing his final tour, but last year he did tell Rolling Stone that he never dreamed his career would have lasted this long. “I thought I’d be done by 30,” he said. “My original plan was to do it for five years between the age of 25 and 30 and then buy a motorcycle and drive across Europe, and then get a real job. It didn’t work out that way. The more you do it, I guess, the more you love it.”

Bob Seger’s Roll Me Away Tour (New dates bolded)

February 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

February 17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

February 21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

February 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden

March 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

March 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin On Sale

March 9 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star

Mach 12 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

March 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 17 – Ft. Lauderdale (Sunrise), FL @ BB&T Center

April 30 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

May 2 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

May 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 10 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 12 – Jacksonville, FL Daily’s @ Place

May 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 18 – Virginia Beach (Norfolk), VA @ Veterans United Home Ampitheater

May 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union At Walnut Creek

May 25 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 30 – Jones Beach, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

June 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 6 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

June 8 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater