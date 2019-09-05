Bob Seger Adds Final Four North American Dates to Farewell Tour

The final leg of Bob Seger’s Roll Me Away farewell tour kicks off September 12th in Rapid City, South Dakota and four more dates have just been tacked onto the end that will be the last North American shows of the tour. The four concerts will take place in Boston (October 24th), Toronto (October 26th), New York City (October 30th) and Philadelphia (November 1st). Tickets for these shows go on sale Saturday, September 14th at 10 ET.

Seger hasn’t provided any info about possible future dates outside of North America, though the overwhelming number of concerts he’s played throughout his career have been in the United States and Canada. (His only tours away from the continent were brief European runs in 1977 and 1980.)

Roll Me Away: The Final Tour kicked off November 21st, 2018 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and has run for 57 shows across North America. The setlist varies a bit, but is always heavy on hits like “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and “Her Strut.” It has also featured rarities like “The Famous Final Scene,” “Long Twin Silver Line,” “Fine Memory” and “You Take Me In.”

Seger was one of the last major holdouts to post his music on streaming music services, but in 2017 he relented and posted many of his albums on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Many of his early albums, however, have remained out of print for decades. “Jack White is always asking me [to release them],” Seger told Rolling Stone last year. “He wants to remix them all, and said he’d do it for free. But I’m always on to the next thing – the next album, the next tour. Maybe when I retire I’ll get serious about it.”

Roll Me Away Tour Dates

Sept. 12th – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Sept. 14th – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

Sept. 17th – Bozeman, MT Brick @ Breeden Fieldhouse

Sept. 19th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Sept. 21st – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 24th Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Sept. 26th – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 28th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 3rd -Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

Oct. 5th – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 10th – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center

Oct. 12th – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Oct. 17th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 19th Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 24th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 26th – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 30th – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 1st – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center