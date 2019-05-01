Hear Bob Dylan Rehearse ‘One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)’ in 1975

One day before Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue kicked off their gypsy caravan tour at Plymouth, Massachusetts’ War Memorial in October 1975, the troupe gathered at the Seacrest Motel in nearby Falmouth, Massachusetts to run through the show. The public has never heard any of these tapes before, but eight songs from the rehearsal will be included on the upcoming box set Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings. You can hear “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)” from the October 29th, 1975 Seacrest Motel tapes right here.

The box set also includes previously-unknown rehearsal tapes from October 21st, 1975 at S.I.R. Studios in New York City, which includes an attempt to play “Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts” that they didn’t manage to finish. The Blood on the Tracks epic wasn’t revisited until the final night of the Rolling Thunder Revue in Salt Lake City on May 25th, 1976. There’s no tape from that show, meaning this is the only recording of Dylan playing “Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts” outside of the studio.

This isn’t the first time that Dylan has released live material from the Rolling Thunder Revue. Just months after the tour ended in 1976, he released the Hard Rain live album. It drew from strictly from performances on the final leg of the tour. In 2002, he released The Bootleg Series Vol. 5: Bob Dylan Live 1975, The Rolling Thunder Revue. It was a more expansive examination of the tour that used only tapes from the fall of 1975.

Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings (out June 7th) is a 14-disc set that features five complete shows along with rarities and rehearsals. It’s being released to promote the documentary Rolling Thunder Revue – A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, which hits Netflix on June 12th. The documentary has been in the works for about ten years and is packed with unseen video from the era along with new interviews.