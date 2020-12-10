See Bob Odenkirk Break Really Bad in First ‘Nobody’ Trailer

Bob Odenkirk plays a suburban dad who breaks really, really bad in the first trailer for Nobody, a John Wick-esque action film that plants the Better Call Saul star in Keanu Reeves’ ass-kicking boots.

In the movie, due out in theaters exclusively February 26th (pandemic pending), Odenkirk plays a mild-mannered family man, a “nobody,” named Hutch, who ultimately snaps following a robbery at his home.

“When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him, and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away,” the film’s synopsis states. “The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.”

If Nobody seems reminiscent of John Wick, that’s because it is: Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter behind the John Wick series, penned the script, with David Leitch — the uncredited co-director of John Wick and director of action films such as Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde — on board as producer. Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind the 2015 first-person beat-’em-up Hardcore Henry.

Nobody also stars Connie Nielsen as Hutch’s wife, Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father, and the RZA as Hutch’s brother.