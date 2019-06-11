Bob Mould Plots New Tour, Covers Buzzcocks’ ‘I Don’t Mind’

Bob Mould will embark on a solo electric tour this September in support of his most recent album, Sunshine Rock. The run kicks off September 11th at the Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps September 27th at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland. Mould will play one gig with his full band during the trek, a set at Chicago’s Riot Fest, which takes place September 13th through 15th.

Singer-songwriter Will Johnson will serve as support throughout the tour. Tickets will start to go on sale June 14th at 10 a.m. local time, with complete information available on Mould’s website. Along with the tour announcement, Mould also released a dizzying and delightful cover of the Buzzcocks’ 1978 single, “I Don’t Mind.” In a message accompanying the cover, Mould recalled seeing the Buzzcocks on tour and marveling at frontman Pete Shelley throughout the performance.

“Legend has it that the entire band was tripping on LSD that evening — I don’t know, but many times during the set, Pete did lean down, off-mic, and shout the chord changes at me,” Mould said. “It left a deep impression, and I became an even more intent student of their work.”

Mould released Sunshine Rock in February, marking his first LP since 2016’s Patch of Sky. Along with his own album, Mould also produced Titus Andronicus’ upcoming record, An Obelisk, out June 21st.

Bob Mould Tour Dates

September 11 – Cleveland OH @ Music Box Supper Club

September 12 – Ann Arbor MI @ The Ark

September 13 – Indianapolis IN @ Hi-Fi

September 13 – 15 – Chicago IL @ Riot Fest (Full band performance)

September 17 – Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall

September 18 – Nashville TN @ City Winery

September 20 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn

September 21 – Atlanta GA @ City Winery

September 22 – Asheville NC @ The Grey Eagle

September 24 – Carrboro NC @ ArtsCenter

September 25 – Richmond VA @ The Broadberry

September 26 – Washington DC @ City Winery

September 27 – Annapolis MD @ Rams Head On Stage