 Bob Mould Charts Solo Electric Tour – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Proud Boys Sentenced to 4 Years In Prison for Attacking Protesters Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bob Mould Plots Solo Electric Tour

Former Hüsker Dü frontman promises to keep the momentum going with drummer-less shows

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 15: Bob Mould performs during Riot Fest at Douglas Park on September 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns)

Bob Mould will be playing a solo electric tour early next year.

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns/Getty Images

Whether with Hüsker Dü, Sugar or as a solo artist, Bob Mould has always sung about taking on the world alone.

Now he’ll be doing just that on a unique tour where he’ll be performing with only his electric guitar to accompany him. He’s done it before, but this time he’ll be bringing the show to venues that are new to him around the East Coast. The tour, which features former Centro-Matic frontman Will Johnson as support, follows a full-band tour in support of his recent, surprisingly upbeat Sunshine Rock album.

“The past few months have been both busy and exciting,” Mould said in a statement. “It’s great to be back on the road, I’ve got a lot of momentum, and with this run of dates I’m bringing my louder solo show into venues I’ve not played before.”

Mould recently allowed one of his solo electric shows to be filmed for Germany’s Radio Eins. Video from the performance shows him singing Hüsker Dü’s “I Apologize” and his solo song “The War,” off his Beauty & Ruin album. The footage shows the audience gently pogoing along, as Mould finds his own internal rhythm.

Related

Snoop Dogg performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif2019 KAABOO - Day 1, Del Mar, USA - 13 Sep 2019
Snoop Dogg Maps 2020 Tour
Tori Kelly Plots Inspired by True Events Tour

Related

Led Zeppelin II, led zeppelin ii, led zeppelin, led zeppelin album guide
How 'Led Zeppelin II' Was Born
25 Songs That Are Truly Terrifying

In a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year, Mould said he wasn’t worried about his more positive Sunshine Rock songs blending in with his teeth-gnashing punk classics on the road. “It just becomes this one big song in a way,” he said. “Somebody once tweeted something like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m at a Bob Mould show, and it seems like it’s been an hour and a half of the same song. It’s incredible.’ At first, I sort of took offense to it, and then I realized, no, that’s actually like, ‘Oh, cool.’ Yeah, so it’s all just one big thing.”

Bob Mould Solo Electric on tour:

January 17 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
January 18 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
January 21 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
January 22 – Norfolk, CT @ Infinity Hall
January 24 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC
January 25 – South Orange, NJ @ SOPAC
January 26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe
January 28 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
January 29 – New York, NY @ The Iridium
January 31 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street
February 1 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.