See Bob Mould Rail Against Evangelical Hypocrisy in Solo Electric ‘Forecast of Rain’

Bob Mould has surprise-released The Ocean, a new EP containing solo acoustic renditions of three songs. Two come from his recent past — “The Ocean” and “Forecast of Rain” both featured on his 2020 album Blue Hearts — and one from his Hüsker Dü days, “Divide and Conquer” from 1985’s Flip Your Wig. Mould recorded the songs at his San Francisco home studio, Granary Music, for NPR’s World Café.

Mould is also releasing a new video for “Forecast of Rain,” which he filmed at Stoughton, Wisconsin last October on a solo tour. The clip shows him banging away at his Stratocaster, as he rails against evangelical Christian hypocrisy. “My truth is different than your distortions,” he sings, as his instrument rings out angry, distorted chords. It’s an aggressive flipside to the acoustic version on “The Ocean.”

“One of my special places is Ocean Beach in San Francisco,” Mould said in a statement. “Over the past 12 years, I’ve spent many early mornings walking the shoreline. There’s very few people at dawn: fishers, joggers with dogs, surfers. Depending on the tide cycle, the beach takes on different appearances — sandy sheets of reflective glass, ever-shifting playground for Snowy Plovers and other birds, ocean matter washed up on the shore. I think clearly when walking through the mixture of salt, sand, wind, and water. The beach beneath my feet, waves as far as the eye can see, the twinkling night sky giving way to colorful morning light. The constant din of the waves does wonders for my tinnitus. It’s a grounding, soothing, calming feeling — a place to rest. And there’s always the undertow — that chance of ending up in deeper waters. The Ocean is my homage to those visions, senses, and emotions.”

Ever indefatigable, Mould will be hitting the road several times this year for treks around North America. The concerts include rescheduled dates from his Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts Tour. He plans on announcing more dates in the future. Tickets are available via his website.

The Ocean Tracklist

1. “The Ocean”

2. “Forecast of Rain”

3. “Divide and Conquer”

Bob Mould Tour Dates

March 30 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

April 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Alibi

April 2 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

April 3 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House

April 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

April 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

April 8 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater

April 9 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall

April 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

April 12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

April 14 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

April 15 – Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre Lounge

April 16 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

April 18 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

April 19 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

May 13 – Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater

May 14 – York, PA @ @ Appell Center

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

May 17 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

May 18 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall

May 20 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studio

May 21 – Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey

May 24 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

May 26 – East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeon

May 27 – North Truro, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts Center

October 7 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

October 8 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk Chumley Theater

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

October 11 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

October 14 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 15 – Charleston, SC @ Pour House

October 18 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

October 22 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

October 23 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle