Bob Mould Tries to Pin Down the True Self on ‘Siberian Butterfly’

Bob Mould has shared a new song, “Siberian Butterfly,” from his next album, Blue Hearts, out September 25th via Merge Records.

“Siberian Butterfly” is a blast of classic alt-rock, and, in a statement, Mould explained that the song began with him parsing the notion of “collectors” — “people with excessive means who gather the works of creative folk for their ego-driven portfolio” — before it transformed into something more personal.

“As I kept writing, the narrative shifted toward themes of change, growth and freedom,” he said. “These motifs are central to how we become our true selves. This is how we begin our journey toward our true identities. It’s autobiographical as well. I put myself through some self-hating years as a young gay man — never feeling ‘good enough,’ not recognizing the positive qualities I had to offer, while inhibiting the development of my gay identity. I hope for a world where all people can be what they want to be. Life seems shorter every day; maybe this simple song can be of use to people who are struggling to find their true selves.”

“Siberian Butterfly” arrives with a Covid-19 appropriate music video that finds Mould and his bandmates — drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy — performing the track in their respective backyards. The performance is accentuated with glowing colors and animations and interspersed with photos of butterflies and flowers. The clip’s final shot is of a shimmering Black Lives Matter sign.

Blue Hearts marks Mould’s 14th solo album and follows his 2019 offering Sunshine Rock. The musician is also prepping an expansive box set, Distortion: 1989 – 2019, chronicling his post-Hüsker Dü output, that’ll arrive October 23rd. The set includes the 18 studio albums Mould released as a solo artist and the frontman of Sugar, plus four live LPs and two collections of rarities and collaborations.