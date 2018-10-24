Bob Mould Readies New Album ‘Sunshine Rock,’ Unveils ‘Bright’ Title Track

Bob Mould has announced that his new album Sunshine Rock will arrive in February 2019. The album marks the former Hüsker Dü rocker’s first since 2015’s Patch the Sky as well as his first since moving to Berlin two years ago.

“Almost four years ago, I made plans for an extended break,” Mould said in a statement. “I started spending time in Berlin in 2015, found an apartment in 2016, and became a resident in 2017. My time in Berlin has been a life changing experience. The winter days are long and dark, but when the sun comes back, all spirits lift.”

The sun is a reoccurring theme on Sunshine Rock, due out February 8th via Merge Records and available to preorder now; the word “sun” appears in Mould’s lyrics 27 times over the album’s 37-minute runtime, including in the LP’s first single and title track “Sunshine Rock.”

“‘Sunshine Rock’ was such a bright, optimistic song, and once that came together, I knew that would be the title track, and that really set the tone for the direction of the album,” Mould added. “It was funny, because writing with that as the opener in mind, it was like, ‘This is not Black Sheets of Rain,’” a nod to Mould’s 1990 solo LP.

Mould has also scheduled a North American tour to coincide with the arrival of Sunshine Rock in February.

“I’ve heard this thing about ‘guitars are dead’ at least five times, and they always seem to come back,” Mould added of his new album, whose sound harkens back to his Sugar days. “For better or worse, this is what I do. I think there’s a lot of people trying to aspire to make great albums. That’s really what this is about: trying to make great rock albums for people because there’s not that many anymore.”

Bob Mould Tour Dates

February 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

February 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

February 16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

February 18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

February 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

February 21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

February 22 & 23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

February 25 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

February 26 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

March 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

March 2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace

March 31 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

April 2 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

April 3 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

April 5 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 6 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw