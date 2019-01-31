Watch Bob Mould Evade Drones in New ‘Lost Faith’ Video

Indie rock stalwart Bob Mould tries to escape the ever watchful eye of the surveillance state in the new video for his song, “Lost Faith.” The track will appear on the former Hüsker Dü rocker’s upcoming album, Sunshine Rock, out February 8th.

The Philipp Virus-directed clip was shot in Berlin and follows Mould as he’s tracked by drones, arrested by masked agents and locked in a room where he faces a vaping interrogator, who grills him about his punk past. Mould eventually manages a daring escape, fleeing first to a club, where he performs “Lost Faith” for a group of half-naked moshers, then later to the ruins of a decommissioned NSA listening station. The clip closes with the agents drugging and arresting Mould again, though this time, in a peculiar twist, he awakes at a party with friends.

Speaking with NPR, where the video premiered, Mould said that “Lost Faith” contains “a hint of migration, a dash of border security and a whisper of government surveillance, climaxing across the multicolored canvas of an abandoned NSA listening station perched atop the highest hill in Berlin. But at the end of the day, it’s a high-end music video for a catchy, inspirational, uplifting pop song.”

“Lost Faith” is the latest offering from Sunshine Rock, following the title track and “What Do You Want Me To Do.” Sunshine Rock marks Mould’s first LP since 2016’s Patch of Sky. Mould will kick off a North American tour in support of the new record February 14th in Washington D.C.