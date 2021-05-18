Bob Mould Announces ‘Distortion and Blue Hearts!’ Tour Dates

Bob Mould has announced his Distortion and Blue Hearts! Tour, kicking off September 16th at Paradise in Boston.

The tour will be broken into two halves. Mould will spend the first three weeks performing with Jason Narducy on bass and drummer Jon Wurster. Mould will perform Solo Distortion electric shows on his own, beginning October 15th in Bloomington, Illinois.

“It’s been a year and a half away from the stage,” Mould said in a statement. “I’ve missed the noise, the sweat, and seeing your smiling faces. I’m fully vaccinated, and I hope you are too, because this fall will be a punk rock party with the band — and the solo shows will be loud and proud as well. It’s time to make up lost time, reconnect, and celebrate together with live music!”

Mould will be releasing a retrospective box set ahead of the tour on July 16th, via Demon Music Group. Titled Distortion: Live, the eight-LP set includes live recordings from Mould’s solo career as well as his band Sugar. The 2021 live shows will span Mould’s full career, including songs from his time as the singer and guitarist in Hüsker Dü.

Mould released his latest album, Blue Hearts, this past September.

Bob Mould Distortion and Blue Hearts! Tour Dates

September 16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

September 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

September 22 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

September 24 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater

September 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

September 29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 1 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

October 4 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

October 5 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 6 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Bob Mould Solo Electric Tour Dates

October 15 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

October 16 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

October 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

October 19 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

October 20 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House

October 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

October 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub

October 24 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater