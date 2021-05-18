Bob Mould Announces ‘Distortion and Blue Hearts!’ Tour Dates

Bob Mould has announced his Distortion and Blue Hearts! Tour, kicking off September 16th at Paradise in Boston.
The tour will be broken into two halves. Mould will spend the first three weeks performing with Jason Narducy on bass and drummer Jon Wurster. Mould will perform Solo Distortion electric shows on his own, beginning October 15th in Bloomington, Illinois.
“It’s been a year and a half away from the stage,” Mould said in a statement. “I’ve missed the noise, the sweat, and seeing your smiling faces. I’m fully vaccinated, and I hope you are too, because this fall will be a punk rock party with the band — and the solo shows will be loud and proud as well. It’s time to make up lost time, reconnect, and celebrate together with live music!”
Mould will be releasing a retrospective box set ahead of the tour on July 16th, via Demon Music Group. Titled Distortion: Live, the eight-LP set includes live recordings from Mould’s solo career as well as his band Sugar. The 2021 live shows will span Mould’s full career, including songs from his time as the singer and guitarist in Hüsker Dü.
Mould released his latest album, Blue Hearts, this past September.
Bob Mould Distortion and Blue Hearts! Tour Dates
September 16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
September 17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
September 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
September 22 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
September 24 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater
September 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
September 29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
October 1 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
October 4 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
October 5 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 6 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Bob Mould Solo Electric Tour Dates
October 15 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
October 16 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House
October 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
October 19 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage
October 20 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House
October 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
October 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub
October 24 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater