Bob Marley’s 1976 Shooting Investigated in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘ReMastered’

Who shot Bob Marley? After 42 years, the reggae superstar’s attempted assassination remains one of music’s biggest unsolved mysteries. In a new trailer for Netflix’s ReMastered, an investigative documentary team hints at possible answers.

ReMastered will dive into eight music mysteries beginning October 12th, with one episode coming to the streaming service each month through May 2019. First up is “Who Shot the Sheriff?”, a close look at the brazen December 1976 attempt on Marley’s life. The attack, which took place at Marley’s Kingston mansion just days before he was scheduled to perform at a high-profile concert for peace, has inspired much writing over the years, including novelist Marlon James’ Man Booker Prize-winning 2015 work A Brief History of Seven Killings.

“Why would anybody want to hurt Bob?” an unidentified voice asks in the trailer. The answer, ReMastered suggests, is likely tangled up with Jamaica’s complex web of political tensions in the mid-1970s. Marley escaped with minor injuries, and famously went on to defy his would-be killers by performing as scheduled at the Smile Jamaica concert.

Later episodes of ReMastered will look at the 2002 murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, the sordid 1964 death of soul legend Sam Cooke, the Pinochet regime’s killing of Chilean protest singer Victor Jara in 1973, among other crimes. Longtime entertainment industry executive Irving Azoff is among the series’ executive producers.

Reggae historian and archivist Roger Steffens delved into the assassination attempt in his oral history ‘So Much Things to Say,’ excerpted last year by Rolling Stone.