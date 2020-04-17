Watch Bob Marley’s New Animated Video for ‘Three Little Birds’

As part of the ongoing Marley75 celebration — and to spread positivity during this pandemic — Bob Marley’s estate has shared a new animated video for the reggae legend’s “Three Little Birds.”

Marley’s daughter Cedella said in a statement of the new video, “This song has helped provide hope and light for so many over the years, including me, and I hope it does the same for people now, especially with all that is going on in the world.”

The visual puts a playful spin on the classic Big Bad Wolf fairytales — like Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood — as well as old-school Disney cartoons to weave together a tale about a pig and a wolf who develop a friendship, all under the watchful eye of the titular three little birds.

Marley’s estate also recently released new visuals for classic tracks like “Easy Skanking” and “Redemption Song,” which received an animated video in February as the first installment in a planned year-long celebration to mark what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday.

The Marley75 series will also features a 12-part documentary series about the singer — the first two episodes are on YouTube now — as well as the recently released Iron Lion Zion EP.