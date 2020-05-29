‘Rhythm of the Game’ Documents Bob Marley’s Passion for Soccer

Bob Marley’s passion for soccer is examined in Rhythm of the Game, the fourth addition to Legacy, the 12-part documentary series honoring the late reggae legend.

The 33-minute clip features vintage footage of Marley playing soccer and shots of present-day Jamaica, exhibiting the sport’s importance on the island. “When I was growing up as a kid, it was in the streets,” Wailers drummer Carlton “Santa” Davis says in the video. While introducing Kingston’s Boy’s Town Football Club, Ziggy Marley explains that soccer is “a sport out of people.”

A limited edition Marley “soccer kit” will become available on his website on Friday at 1 pm E.T. The kit is a collaboration between FIFA and Tuff Gong FC, and features the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team game mode. A soccer jersey will be also be for sale on June 1st.

The Bob Marley estate also announced a livestream of Marley and the Wailers’ Live at the Rainbow, the final show from the Exodus Tour that took place on June 4th, 1977. It will air on Marley’s YouTube channel on June 4th at 3 pm E.T., exactly 43 years to the date that it occurred.

Legacy is part of Marley75, a year-long celebration to mark the late legend’s 75th birthday in February. The series kicked off earlier this year with an explainer that discussed Marley’s impact and influence. Previous episodes include Righteousness, a clip that explored Jamaican culture, and Women Rising.