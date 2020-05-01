‘Bob Marley: Righteousness’ Explores the Roots of Rastafarianism

Legacy, a 12-part documentary series, explores Jamaican culture in part three: Bob Marley: Righteousness.

Clocking in at nearly 20 minutes, the mini-documentary features several Rastafarians discussing the root of their religion and spirituality. “Locks don’t make me be a Rasta,” Ricky Chaplin says, showing the camera his dreadlocks. “This is my identity.”

“A pureness of the heart will supersede anything,” Buju Banton says before Marley’s “Natural Mystic” plays in the background.

We also get a peek at the lush, sprawling hills of Kingston, as well as locations like the eco-village LifeYard Rest and School of Vision. “We have one of the best views, one of the best atmospheres,” School of Vision’s Tashia Williams says. “It’s really an excellent source if you’re one that loves to be closer to nature and looking for peace of mind.”